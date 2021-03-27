Left Menu

Railway traffic resumes after deadly crash in southern Egypt

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly however said no cause has been determined.Egypts rail system has a history of badly maintained equipment and mismanagement, and official figures said there were 1,793 train accidents in 2017.In 2018, a passenger train derailed near the southern city of Aswan, injuring at least six people and prompting authorities to fire the countrys railway chief.The same year, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said the government needed about 250 billion Egyptian pounds USD 14.1 billion to overhaul the rail system.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 27-03-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 16:00 IST
Railway traffic resumes after deadly crash in southern Egypt

Rail traffic resumed Saturday in southern Egypt, authorities said, a day after two trains collided, killing at least 32 people and injuring 165 others. The collision of two passenger trains in the province of Sohag, about 440 kilometers (270 miles) south of Cairo, was the latest in a series of deadly accidents involving the country's troubled railways.

An Associated Press video journalist at the scene saw the reopening of the railway early Saturday. Authorities had replaced the rail track in the area where the collision took place. The damaged tracks and wrecked train cars were on the side of the railway.

The two trains had collided Friday at the town of Tahta, causing two carriages to derail and flip on their side. Rail officials initially said someone activated the emergency brakes on one of the trains, which was headed to the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly however said no cause has been determined.

Egypt's rail system has a history of badly maintained equipment and mismanagement, and official figures said there were 1,793 train accidents in 2017.

In 2018, a passenger train derailed near the southern city of Aswan, injuring at least six people and prompting authorities to fire the country's railway chief.

The same year, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said the government needed about 250 billion Egyptian pounds (USD 14.1 billion) to overhaul the rail system. Those remarks came a day after a passenger train collided with a cargo train, killing at least 12 people.

A year earlier, two passenger trains collided just outside of Alexandria, killing 43. In 2016, at least 51 people were killed when two commuter trains collided near Cairo.

Egypt's deadliest train crash was in 2002, when over 300 people were killed after a fire broke out in a train traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus warns demonstrators of criminal charges as fresh protests brew

Belarus authorities warned on Saturday that anyone participating in protests is liable to criminal prosecution, as armoured vehicles and police buses moved into the centre of Minsk ahead of an expected new round of protests. Opposition figu...

Rugby-Queensland Reds continue perfect run in Super Rugby AU

Second half substitute Alex Mafi scored a hat-trick of tries as the Queensland Reds kept up their perfect start to this years Super Rugby AU campaign with a 46-14 away win at the New South Wales Waratahs at Stadium Australia on Saturday. Th...

Vitamin D deficiency linked to metabolic changes in patients with lupus: Study

Patients with lupus are more likely to have metabolic syndrome and insulin resistance both factors linked to heart disease if they have lower vitamin D levels, a new study has revealed.Researchers believe that boosting vitamin D levels ma...

Courtrooms to shrink in future thanks to technology: CJI

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Saturday said that courtrooms and court complexes would become smaller in future due to technological interventions.He also said that although the coronavirus pandemic has posed challenges in access to ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021