Left Menu

Seafarers, aircrew need priority Covid-19 vaccination: UN bodies

The heads of five UN organisations have called for maritime and air transport workers to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccination, given their key role in supporting global trade and mobility which is essential for a sustainable socio-economic recovery.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 27-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 17:54 IST
Seafarers, aircrew need priority Covid-19 vaccination: UN bodies
The organisations also called for international harmonised framework for vaccination certificates. Image Credit: ANI

The heads of five UN organisations have called for maritime and air transport workers to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccination, given their key role in supporting global trade and mobility which is essential for a sustainable socio-economic recovery. Maritime and air transport rely on seafarers and aircrew. They are key workers required to travel across borders which may -- though contrary to WHO recommendations -- result in the need for them to present proof of a Covid-19 vaccination as a condition for entry in some countries.

The UN Crisis Management Team for Covid-19 under the leadership of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised that all countries should consider seafarers and aircrew who are required to travel across borders during the pandemic as a priority group for vaccination against Covid-19. "For shipping and air transport to continue to operate safely, the safe cross border movement of seafarers and aircrew must be facilitated," said the joint statement signed by heads of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), International Labour Organisation (ILO), International Maritime Organisation (IMO), International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

"We reiterate our call upon countries that have not done so to designate seafarers and aircrew as key workers," it said. The organisations stated their full support for the timely development of an internationally harmonised framework for vaccination certificates to facilitate international travel for seafarers and aircrew. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by start of next week

A giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal could be freed by the start of next week if heavier tugboats, dredging and a high tide succeed in dislodging it, a Dutch firm working to free the vessel said.The 400-metre 430-yard long Ever...

UK's Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protest

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson strongly criticised on Saturday what he called disgraceful attacks on police officers after protests in Bristol, western England, against a new policing bill turned violent, resulting in 10 arrests. Loca...

Madagascar PM Ntsay innaugrates exhibition based on Indian diaspora

Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition based on the Indian Diaspora at the Indian embassy in Antananarivo. Present at the event alongside the Madagascar Prime Minister were Foreign Minister Tehindra ...

WRAPUP 6-More than 90 killed in Myanmar in one of bloodiest days of protests

Security forces killed more than 90 people across Myanmar on Saturday in one of the bloodiest days of protests since a military coup last month, news reports and witnesses said.The lethal crackdown came on Armed Forces Day. Senior General M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021