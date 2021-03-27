Seafarers, aircrew need priority Covid-19 vaccination: UN bodies

The heads of five UN organisations have called for maritime and air transport workers to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccination, given their key role in supporting global trade and mobility which is essential for a sustainable socio-economic recovery. Maritime and air transport rely on seafarers and aircrew. They are key workers required to travel across borders which may -- though contrary to WHO recommendations -- result in the need for them to present proof of a Covid-19 vaccination as a condition for entry in some countries.

The UN Crisis Management Team for Covid-19 under the leadership of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised that all countries should consider seafarers and aircrew who are required to travel across borders during the pandemic as a priority group for vaccination against Covid-19. "For shipping and air transport to continue to operate safely, the safe cross border movement of seafarers and aircrew must be facilitated," said the joint statement signed by heads of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), International Labour Organisation (ILO), International Maritime Organisation (IMO), International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Advertisement

"We reiterate our call upon countries that have not done so to designate seafarers and aircrew as key workers," it said. The organisations stated their full support for the timely development of an internationally harmonised framework for vaccination certificates to facilitate international travel for seafarers and aircrew. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)