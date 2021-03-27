Left Menu

Trainer aircraft crashes near Bhopal; three hurt

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 18:07 IST
A trainer aircraft crashed near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, leaving three persons, including the pilot, injured, police said.

''The small-body aircraft was flying towards Guna from Bhopal when it crashed in an agricultural field near Badwai village in afternoon,'' Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma told PTI.

He said all the three persons on board sustained minor injuries. None of them was hospitalised, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

