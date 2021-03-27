Trainer aircraft crashes near Bhopal; three hurt

A trainer aircraft crashed near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, leaving three persons, including the pilot, injured, police said.

''The small-body aircraft was flying towards Guna from Bhopal when it crashed in an agricultural field near Badwai village in afternoon,'' Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma told PTI.

He said all the three persons on board sustained minor injuries. None of them was hospitalised, he added.

