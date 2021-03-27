Minor fire at Rail Bhawan

A minor fire broke out in a room at Rail Bhawan here on Saturday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said. A call about the fire was received around 6 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

Advertisement

The fire broke out in room 451 at Rail Bhawan. The source of the fire is suspected to be a computer. Other materials in the office was also damaged in the fire, a senior official said.

The fire has been brought under control, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)