Delhi Metro services to be available from 2.30 pm on Holi

Metro services in Delhi will be available from 2.30 pm on Monday in view of Holi, the DMRC said on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC informed passengers that during Holi on March 29, metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro and Airport Express Line.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:11 IST
Metro services in Delhi will be available from 2.30 pm on Monday in view of Holi, the DMRC said on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed passengers that during Holi on March 29, metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro and Airport Express Line. However, metro services will be available from all stations post 2.30 pm.

''Metro train services will thus start at 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) from terminal stations on all lines on 29th March and will continue normally thereafter,'' the DMRC tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

