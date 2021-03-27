Left Menu

Registration for Amarnath Yatra to start from April 1: Official

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:44 IST
Registration for Amarnath Yatra to start from April 1: Official
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Registration for the upcoming annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir is going to start from April 1, an official said on Saturday.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high shrine is scheduled to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22. In a meeting earlier this month, officials had said that all COVID-19 protocols are in place and standard operating procedures issued by the government will be followed.

''The registration will start from April 1 for both the routes through 446 designated bank branches of the Punjab National Bank (316), the Jammu and Kashmir Bank (90) and the YES Bank (40), all over the country,'' Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Nitishwar Kumar said.

He said that details about the procedure for registration, application form, and state-wise list of bank branches with complete addresses are available on the board's website.

The CEO said that only health certificates that are issued by doctors or medical institutes authorized by state governments or union territory administrations will be accepted at the registered bank branches.

The certificates are mandatory as the shrine is at a very high-altitude and the journey is arduous.

''For the Yatra-2021, only those health certificates which have been issued after March 15 shall be valid. The steps which yatris (pilgrims) need to follow in order to register for the yatra (pilgrimage), have been put on the board's website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com,'' Kumar said. He added that it also contains relevant information on how to reach the base camps, fees for registration, tariffs for ponies, palanquin, and porters. Kumar said people under the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and women who are more than six weeks pregnant would not be registered for this year's yatra as per COVID-19 norms. He said permits for the yatra would be different for each day of the week and routes. Different color code for each day will be used to facilitate police personnel deployed at the access control gates at Baltal in Ganderbal district and Chandanwari-Pahalgam in Anantnag district to regulate the yatra for the relevant date and route, the CEO said.

In this context, he cautioned pilgrims against undertaking this arduous yatra without securing a permit and the required compulsory health certificate. Kumar stressed that, for ensuring effective security arrangements along the difficult tracks, only those yatris who are in possession of a permit which is valid for a specified date and route, will be allowed to proceed beyond the base camps, and cross the entry gates. He appealed to pilgrims to complete necessary formalities for registration in advance and obtain a permit so that they do not face any inconvenience. Pilgrims who propose to travel by helicopter do not require advance registration as their tickets will suffice for this purpose, Kumat said.

However, Kumar said they would be required to produce the compulsory health certificate issued by an authorized doctor in the prescribed format before they are allowed to travel by helicopter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Hunar Haats' received huge response in India: Naqvi

Hunar Haats being organised at different places in India have received a tremendous response as more than 5.50 lakh artisans, craftsmen and other people have been provided employment and job opportunities, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi...

Tennis-Halep withdraws from Miami Open with shoulder injury

Third seed Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Miami Open singles and doubles events due to a right shoulder injury, the Romanian said on Saturday. Halep, who received a bye into the second round where she beat Frances Caroline Garcia in th...

Raj govt relaxes ban on public function on Holi, Shab-e-Barat

Days after banning public functions on the occasion of Holi and Shab-e-Barat, the Rajasthan government has relaxed the ban and allowed holding them.The government, however, restricted the timing of holding public functions only between 4 pm...

Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal - minister

Turkey has approved development plans for a huge canal on the edge of Istanbul, Environment Minister Murat Kurum said on Saturday, advancing a project which has attracted criticism over its cost and environmental impact. The step came a yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021