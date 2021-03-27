16-year-old girl run over by train in UP's Fatehpur

16-year-old girl run over by train in UP's FatehpurPTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 27-03-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:50 IST
A 16-year-old girl died on Saturday morning after being run over by a train near Shahipur village here, police said.
The victim, Sangita, was run over around 7 am while she was crossing the rail tracks along with some friends, Station House Officer of Thariyav police station Nandlal Singh said.
He said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
