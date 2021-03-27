Left Menu

MP: Aircraft on survey crashes near Bhopal; three injured

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:57 IST
An aircraft being used for conducting a survey crashed near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday due to a technical snag, leaving three persons, including the pilot, injured, police and Raja Bhoj airport officials said.

''The small-body aircraft was flying towards Guna from Bhopal when it crashed in an agricultural field near Badwai village in afternoon,'' Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma told PTI.

He said all the three persons on board sustained minor injuries. They were given primary treatment, but none of them was hospitalised, Sharma added.

Raja Bhoj Airport Director Anil Vikram said the pilot, a co-pilot and another person, who was working for a private company engaged in conducting a survey, were on board at the time of the incident.

Vikram said the aircraft crashed due to some technical snag.

