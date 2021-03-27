Apollo Hospitals to seek members' nod for amalgamation of 2 subsidiaries

Apollo Hospitals to seek members' nod for amalgamation of 2 subsidiariesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 20:11 IST
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Saturday said its board has approved a proposal to seek members' nod for the amalgamation of two wholly-owned subsidiaries into the company.
The board has approved convening a meeting of the members of the company through postal ballot process, for amalgamation of Western Hospitals Corporation and Apollo Home Healthcare (India) into Apollo Hospitals, it said in a regulatory filing.
The board also accepted the resignation of T Rajgopal, independent director with effect from April 1, 2021, it added.
