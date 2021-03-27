Minor fire at Rail Bhawan, says DFS; railway claims it was 'just smoke'

A minor fire broke out in a room at the Rail Bhawan here on Saturday, Delhi Fire Services officials said, even as the railway claimed it was ''just smoke'' emanating after a suspected computer motherboard short circuit.

''The matter has been put under investigation,'' a railway spokesperson said. DFS officials said that a call about the fire was received around 6 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The fire broke out in room 451 of the Rail Bhawan. The source of the fire is suspected to be a computer. Other materials in the office were also damaged in the fire, a senior official said.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes, he added.

However, the railway denied there was a fire, saying it was ''just smoke''.

''It was not a fire. The entire thing was brought under control within minutes. No fire tender was used. Smoke was suspected to be from a computer motherboard short circuit,'' the railway spokesperson said.

