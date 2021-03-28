Left Menu

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters | Panama City | Updated: 28-03-2021 06:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 06:04 IST
Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Panama's government said on Saturday it would from next week temporarily suspend the entry of people to the country who have been in South America in the previous 15 days after local health authorities detected a case of the Brazilian strain of COVID-19.

The health ministry said the restrictions would apply from Wednesday, March 31, and that afterwards only Panamanian citizens or residents would be allowed into the country.

Between Sunday and Wednesday, all people arriving in Panama from South America, or who have been there in the previous 15 days, would have to do a COVID-19 test before registering with migration authorities, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Tawhida Ben Cheikh: Google dedicates doodle to Tunisia's first female physician

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Panamas government said on Saturday it would from next week temporarily suspend the entry of people to the country who have been in South America in the previous 15 days after local health authorities detected a case of the Brazilian strain...

Hong Kong says initial investigation of BioNTech vaccines shows no 'obvious systemic factors'

Hong Kongs government said an initial investigation by Germanys BioNTech and Fosun Industrial into its coronavirus vaccine did not show any obvious systemic factors during packaging after use of the vaccine was suspended in the city and nei...

No timeline given for extracting wedged ship from Suez Canal

A giant container ship remained stuck sideways in Egypts Suez Canal for fifth day, as authorities made new attempts to free the vessel and reopen a crucial waterway whose blockage is disrupting global shipping and trade.Meanwhile, the head ...

Brazil Covid-19 death toll exceeds 3,000 for second day in a row -health ministry

Brazil recorded 85,948 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 3,438 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, the second day in a row fatalities have exceeded 3,000.Brazil has register...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021