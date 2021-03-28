Left Menu

Cochin Shipyard's Rs 170 cr shipbuilding facility in West Bengal to be operational by June' 21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 10:33 IST
Cochin Shipyard's Rs 170 cr shipbuilding facility in West Bengal to be operational by June' 21
''The facility is expected to be operationalised in the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22,'' the document said. Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)

Public sector Cochin Shipyard is expected to operationalise a Rs 170 crore modern shipbuilding facility that it is building in West Bengal by June 2021.

The state-owned company, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, recently emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 10,000-crore contract by the Indian Navy to build next-generation missile vessels.

Cochin Shipyard Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL), is currently setting up a modern shipbuilding facility at Nazirgunge, West Bengal at an estimated project cost of Rs 169.76 crore, as per a document of the Ministry of Shipping.

''The facility is expected to be operationalised in the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22,'' the document said.

HCSL targets to construct various types of vessels like Ro-Ro vessels, river-sea cargo vessels for bulk, liquids, containers, passenger vessels and other watercraft for the inland waterways.

Cochin Shipyard has also commissioned a new marine engineering training institute 'Vigyana Sagar', which was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, 2021.

The company recently inked a pact with Dredging Corporation and IHC Holland BV to locally build world-class dredgers in India.

Currently, India depends on foreign dredgers for dredging work worth about Rs 2,000 crore per annum.

CSL, India's leading shipyard, can build ships up to 1,10,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) and repair ships up to 1,25,000 DWT.

The yard has delivered two of India's largest double hull Aframax tankers each of 95,000 DWT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia, several hurt

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral on Indonesias Sulawesi island during a Palm Sunday Mass, wounding at least nine people, police said. A cellular video obtained by The Associated Press showed body pa...

Beleaguered Syria suffers also due to Suez Canal closure

Syria has begun rationing the distribution of fuel in the war-torn country amid concerns that shipments could be delayed because Egypts Suez Canal is being blocked by a giant cargo ship that has run aground, the Oil Ministry said Saturday.T...

Night curfew in India's Maharashtra state after record COVID spike

Authorities in Indias western state of Maharashtra imposed night curfews on Sunday to tackle a record surge in COVID-19 cases with the financial capital Mumbai reporting 6,123 new cases, the highest single-day spike since March last year.We...

Got some much-needed rest: Olympic-bound boxer Ashish on way back after COVID recovery in Spain

Quarantined in Spain after testing positive for COVID-19 during a tournament early this month, Olympic-bound Indian boxer Ashish Kumar is on his way back to the country after recovering from the infection.The 26-year-old middle-weight 75kg ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021