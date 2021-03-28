Left Menu

Delhi: COVID-19 vaccination centre set up inside Tihar Jail

If needed, a vaccination centre will also be opened at Mandoli Jail, Goel said.Earlier, Tihar Jail inmates were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for the vaccination.The vaccination drive for prison inmates started on March 18 and 13 inmates got the COVID-19 jab on day one.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 12:01 IST
Delhi: COVID-19 vaccination centre set up inside Tihar Jail

The Delhi Prisons Department has set up a COVID-19 vaccination centre inside Tihar Jail to vaccinate eligible inmates, officials said on Sunday.

A total of 326 inmates in the Delhi’s prisons are above 60 years, and over 300 are in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities. These two categories are eligible for vaccination in the ongoing nationwide drive. The centre was set up on Tuesday in the central jail hospital at jail number 3, they said. According to jail officials, around 70 to 80 inmates of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails have been vaccinated so far.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, if needed, a vaccination centre will be opened at Mandoli Jail too.

''Our teams from the central jail hospital in jail number 3 will visit the inmates at Rohini and Mandoli Jails to vaccinate them starting next week. If needed, a vaccination centre will also be opened at Mandoli Jail,'' Goel said.

Earlier, Tihar Jail inmates were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for the vaccination.

The vaccination drive for prison inmates started on March 18 and 13 inmates got the COVID-19 jab on day one. According to a senior jail official, family members of inmates eligible for getting vaccinated were asked to send the required documents through WhatsApp messaging app.

''We spoke to the families of the inmates… asked them to send the documents required for the registration through WhatsApp and then vaccinated them,” a senior jail official said.

None of the inmates who have received the jab reported any complications, the official said.

However, the officials said there are several inmates who do not have the required documents for the vaccination process.

''Due to which they were not selected for the shot. We are trying to figure out how they will be vaccinated,'' another official said.

On March 1, the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive began in the national capital. In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, were vaccinated in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan is one of lowest emitters, says Foreign Office

Pakistan is one of the lowest emitters in the world and its commitment to addressing the simmering issue of climate change is well appreciated around the globe, the government has said, as it came under criticism from the Opposition after P...

Amit Shah inaugurates multi-speciality hospital in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a private multi-speciality hospital here on Sunday.After the inauguration, Shah took a round of the Devasya Superspeciality Kidney and Multispeciality Hospital, located in Bopal area of Ahmedabad, a...

Siddhant Chaturvedi tests negative for COVID-19

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested negative for COVID-19, two weeks after contracting the virus. The Gully Boy star took to Instagram late Saturday evening and posted a picture of himself with a caption COVID negative but still... Keep yo...

Soccer-Coach Martinez pleased with character despite poor Belgian showing

Belgium may have played a poor game in drawing at the Czech Republic in their World Cup qualifier but coach Roberto Martinez said the character of the team had pleased him. The Belgians, top of the FIFA rankings, had to fight back for a 1-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021