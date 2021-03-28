Left Menu

Kirloskar Brothers to be debt-free company, to focus on profitable growth

So, you know we have made a big shift to focus on products in the last 10 years, Kirloskar added.Over the international business, which contributes over one-third of the KBLs business, the company is now focusing more on becoming a services business rather than in the product business.The companys fundamentals are strong and have implemented the artificial intelligence system, which has made the front-end of its business automated.We have invested in these bad times in 3D-printing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 13:51 IST
Kirloskar Brothers to be debt-free company, to focus on profitable growth

Leading pump makers Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) is close to be a debt-free company and will continue its growth journey into domestic and international markets, said a top company official.

After being debt-free, the company will focus on cash flow and will not chase topline (revenue) numbers at the cost of profitability, said KBL Director Alok Kirloskar.

''As part of that strategy, we will be a debt-free company. And, if you look at the numbers at the end of this year in March, we are almost debt-free as a company,'' Alok Kirloskar told PTI.

On a standalone basis, KBL is close to being debt-free and the next objective is to enhance its ROCE (return on capital employed), over 25 per cent and ROE (return on equity) about 20 per cent, added.

''The next objective is, of course, enhancing the profitability and enhancing our growth after we are established to be debt-free because we are not comfortable with having large amounts of debt, which was the case in 2010,'' he added.

When asked about the growth, Kirloskar said, ''We will continue on the CAGR (compound annual growth rate), that is our objective. Even in the times of coronavirus, if you see our third-quarter numbers, we have still shown that we are doing better than last year, even though coronavirus.'' In 2019-20, KBL, a flagship company of the USD 2.1-billion Kirloskar Group, had reported a revenue of Rs 2,097 crore.

However, he also added, ''Growing the turnover is important but not at the cost of profitability and cash flow. Our first objective No. 1 is cash flow, No. 2 is profitability and No.3 is turnover.'' The key sectors in which KBL operate are water and wastewater, irrigation, industrial, commercial building services, and oil & gas.

KBL gets half of its business directly from consumers under the business-to-consumer route, and the rest half from the institutional buyers from business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) channels, Alok added.

The company has made a big shift from a project company to be a product company. In 2010, around 75 per cent of its revenue was coming from projects and the rest 25 per cent from products.

''If you look at our mix as of last year, 97 per cent came from products and 3 per cent came from projects. So, you know we have made a big shift to focus on products in the last 10 years,'' Kirloskar added.

Over the international business, which contributes over one-third of the KBL’s business, the company is now focusing more on becoming a services business rather than in the product business.

The company's fundamentals are strong and have implemented the artificial intelligence system, which has made the front-end of its business automated.

''We have invested in these bad times in 3D-printing. So, we operate the world's largest 3D printers. I would say that technology-wise, we have made big investments.

''And, we have a really strong international business. So, we are not only India's biggest pump manufacturing company but also the UK's biggest pump manufacturing company,'' he said.

Besides India, the Kirloskar group firm KBL has manufacturing facilities in the UK, USA, the Netherlands, South Africa and Thailand. While in Egypt, it has an assembly facility.

According to Kirloskar, 35-40 per cent of the business of the company comes from outside India.

''We are the UK's largest pump manufacturing company, so we have a manufacturing plant in the UK, the US in Atlanta, the Netherlands, South Africa and Thailand,'' said Kirloskar, who is also managing director of the UK-based SPP Pumps Ltd.

When asked as to whether KBL is looking to increase the contribution from the global markets, he said, ''Objective of course, is to have a higher international business.'' According to the Indian Pump Manufacturers' Association (IPMA), the market is about Rs 8,000-10,000 crore in which 65 per cent is with the organised players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-We switched off, Jota says after Ronaldo denied winner

Portugal have themselves to blame for squandering a two-goal lead against Serbia in their World Cup qualifier before a livid Cristiano Ronaldo was denied a clear winner in stoppage time, forward Diogo Jota said.Saturdays Group A match in Be...

Kejriwal won't attend public Holi programmes, appeals to people to avoid crowds

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he will not attend any public Holi programme due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases and appealed to the people to celebrate the festival with their families and avoid crowds.The...

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

Dozens of Catholics in the Philippines braved the threat of coronavirus on Sunday to attend a mass outside the Baclaran Church in Manila to celebrate Palm Sunday, marking the beginning of the Holy Week.Wearing face masks and observing physi...

Eric Stonestreet to host unscripted competition series 'Domino Masters'

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet is set to host a competition series featuring dominos for Fox.Fox Alternative Entertainment, the networks nascent production studio has ordered Domino Masters, which will premiere in the 2021-22 season.Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021