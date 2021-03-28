Suez Canal head says considering discounts for ships affected by blockage

Suez Canal head says considering discounts for ships affected by blockageReuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-03-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 16:52 IST
The Suez Canal Authority is considering discounts for vessels affected by the blockage caused by a stranded container ship, its chairman said on Sunday.
Osama Rabie also told Al Arabiya TV that the canal was losing $13-14 million in revenue daily after halting traffic due to the grounded ship and that 369 vessels were waiting to transit the canal.