Amit Kumar Pathak takes charge as Ghaziabad Police chief

IPS officer Amit Kumar Pathak on Sunday took over as the new police chief of Ghaziabad district.

A 2007-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Pathak was promoted to Deputy Inspector General of Police in January. He replaces Kalanidhi Naithani, who has been posted to Aligarh after completing his tenure of 15 months.

Advertisement

Prior to this, Pathak was posted as the senior superintendent of police, Varanasi.

During an interaction with media persons here, Pathak said he would focus on making people of the district feel safe and security of women will be the top priority.

The stringent Gangsters Act would be invoked against organised gangs and habitual offenders indulging in loot, robbery, snatching, and auto lifting, and smuggling of liquor and drug peddling would be curbed at any cost, he said.

No stone will be left unturned to check cybercrimes and pending cases will sorted out at the earliest, he added.

According to Pathak, the police will work closely with the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and municipality to resolve the menace of traffic jams in the district.

Police will also organise public meetings in the entire district to address the grievances of people and solve law and order related problems, Pathak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)