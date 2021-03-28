Left Menu

BRO opens Manali-Leh road more than 1.5 months ahead of schedule

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 19:49 IST
The Border Roads Organisation cleared snow and opened the Manali-Leh road for traffic on Sunday, more than one and half months ahead of schedule, officials said.

The strategically important Manali–Leh highway remains closed for about six months every winter and Ladakh remains cut off from rest of the country which makes the region dependent on supplies through the aerial route, officials said.

Snow clearance on the 425-km stretch of road between Manali and Leh started in mid-February this year, they said. The strategy this time was to simultaneously commence snow clearance on four important passes along the route -- Baralachla (16,047 ft), Nakeela (16,170 ft), Lachungla (16,616 ft) and Tanglangla (17,582 ft), the officials said.

BRO teams successfully completed their tasks and the Manali–Leh road was opened to traffic on Sunday, more than one and a half month ahead of the normal schedule, they said.

