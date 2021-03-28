Left Menu

UP CM lays foundation stone to extend terminal building at Gorakhpur airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 20:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the extension of the Gorakhpur airport's terminal building.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present at the event, according to a statement issued by Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The two dignitaries also flagged off an Alliance Air flight from Gorakhpur to Lucknow under the UDAN scheme on this occasion, the release mentioned.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

The existing Gorakhpur airport terminal building, commissioned in 2018, was designed to cater to 100 passengers and has an area of 1,890 sqm, it said. ''The passenger traffic at the Gorakhpur airport has grown exponentially in a very short span of time. Thus, to increase the passenger handling capacity of the airport... The AAI has planned the extension of the existing terminal building at a cost of Rs 26.87 crore,'' the statement said.

An additional security hold area will be created on the first floor, after which the terminal building will be able to handle the 200 passengers during peak hours, it said. The new expanded building will have escalators, lifts and enough space for a restaurant and for other commercial activities, the statement said.

