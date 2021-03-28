UP CM lays foundation stone to extend terminal building at Gorakhpur airport

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the extension of the Gorakhpur airport's terminal building.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present at the event, according to a statement issued by Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Advertisement

The two dignitaries also flagged off an Alliance Air flight from Gorakhpur to Lucknow under the UDAN scheme on this occasion, the release mentioned.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

The existing Gorakhpur airport terminal building, commissioned in 2018, was designed to cater to 100 passengers and has an area of 1,890 sqm, it said. ''The passenger traffic at the Gorakhpur airport has grown exponentially in a very short span of time. Thus, to increase the passenger handling capacity of the airport... The AAI has planned the extension of the existing terminal building at a cost of Rs 26.87 crore,'' the statement said.

An additional security hold area will be created on the first floor, after which the terminal building will be able to handle the 200 passengers during peak hours, it said. The new expanded building will have escalators, lifts and enough space for a restaurant and for other commercial activities, the statement said. Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said that in the last four years, there has been a rapid expansion of the aviation sector in the state. ''Uttar Pradesh is going to be the first state in the country to offer international flight services from five airports. Two are already functional and three will soon be commissioned,'' he said.

Laying stress on the regional air connectivity, Adityanath said that air services will be started from Lalitpur, Jhansi, Sonbhadra, Shravasti, Aligarh and Moradabad. The chief minister said that with the flight to Lucknow starting from Sunday, Gorakhpur will now have flights to seven major cities -- New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Prayagraj and Lucknow -- and it will continue to expand further.

The Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad flight will commence operations from April 12.

Union Minister Puri lauded the efforts of the state government in expansion of air services in Uttar Pradesh, including Gorakhpur. He also praised the chief minister for Uttar Pradesh being the first state to have its own civil aviation policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)