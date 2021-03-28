Left Menu

4 killed, 2 injured in vehicle collision

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 28-03-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 23:43 IST
Four people were killed and two injured in a collision between a car and a bus on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday, police said.

“While three persons were killed on the spot, the fourth succumbed to injuries in the hospital,” a police officer said.

According to police, the accident took place after the over-speeding car veered off the road and hit a divider. The vehicle then collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction.

SP (rural) Srish Chandra said the deceased include a father-daughter duo and two others.

The injured, who have been admitted to the hospital, are in a serious condition, he said.

The victims were heading towards Farrukhabad from Delhi to celebrate Holi festival, the officer added.

