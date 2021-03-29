Left Menu

More than a fifth of small UK exporters have temporarily halted EU sales

A trade agreement between London and Brussels that came into force on Jan. 1 has caused disruption and delays for some companies having to deal with new bureaucracy and rules. In the survey by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), 30 out of 132 exporters said they had stopped sales to the European Union temporarily, while five reported having done so permanently.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 04:31 IST
More than a fifth of small UK exporters have temporarily halted EU sales

More than a fifth of small British exporters have temporarily halted sales to the European Union and 4% have done so permanently, a survey showed on Monday, highlighting problems that have followed the Brexit trade deal. A trade agreement between London and Brussels that came into force on Jan. 1 has caused disruption and delays for some companies having to deal with new bureaucracy and rules.

In the survey by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), 30 out of 132 exporters said they had stopped sales to the European Union temporarily, while five reported having done so permanently. Just over one in 10 said they had set up, or were thinking of establishing, a presence within an EU country, the research, conducted between March 1 and 15, showed.

"Those that do business internationally are being hit with some incredibly demanding, unfamiliar paperwork," said FSB National Chairman Mike Cherry. "What we hoped would prove to be teething problems are in danger of becoming permanent, systemic ones."

The government has previously said that some issues were temporary as it sought to resolve problems. British goods exports to the EU, excluding non-monetary gold and other precious metals, slumped by a record 40.7% in January compared with December, while imports fell by 28.8%, the Office for National Statistics said this month.

In response to those figures, David Frost, who was Johnson's chief Brexit negotiator, said the "unique combination of factors made it inevitable that we would see some unusual figures". COVID-19 and stockpiling have also affected trade flows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

More than a fifth of small UK exporters have temporarily halted EU sales

More than a fifth of small British exporters have temporarily halted sales to the European Union and 4 have done so permanently, a survey showed on Monday, highlighting problems that have followed the Brexit trade deal. A trade agreement be...

UK's Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons to be cautious as a stay-at-home order and some other lockdown measures are lifted in England, citing rising cases in other parts of Europe and the threat posed by new variants of the virus.The gov...

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Bahrain Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sundays season-opening Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix listed in championship order MERCEDES Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 3Hamiltons record-extending 96th career win, 75th for Mercedes and fifth in Bahrain. The ...

Large fire at Indonesia's Balongan oil refinery in West Java – media

A large fire has broken out at the Balongan oil refinery operated by Indonesias state owned oil and gas company, PT Pertamina, media reports said on Monday.The fire started just after midnight on Sunday evening, news portal Detik.com report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021