PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 29
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
UK to roll out Moderna coronavirus vaccine in April https://on.ft.com/31tYZGO
Swiss billionaire Wyss joins battle for control of Tribune group https://on.ft.com/3sxMmGy
Sanjeev Gupta rushes to raise cash as steel empire totters https://on.ft.com/3tZPb3o
Uber allows Londoners to choose electric vehicles https://on.ft.com/3lXtaQ2
Overview Britain's culture secretary Oliver Dowden confirmed on Sunday that Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out in the UK from next month.
Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss has agreed to contribute $100m to buy Tribune Publishing. Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance is working on plans to raise new loans against parts of the group outside the UK, and on generating cash from an expedited sale of goods.
Ride-hailing platform Uber Inc's passengers in central London can now request a driver with an all-electric vehicle. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
