Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 05:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 05:56 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK to roll out Moderna coronavirus vaccine in April https://on.ft.com/31tYZGO

Swiss billionaire Wyss joins battle for control of Tribune group https://on.ft.com/3sxMmGy

Sanjeev Gupta rushes to raise cash as steel empire totters https://on.ft.com/3tZPb3o

Uber allows Londoners to choose electric vehicles https://on.ft.com/3lXtaQ2

Overview Britain's culture secretary Oliver Dowden confirmed on Sunday that Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out in the UK from next month.

Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss has agreed to contribute $100m to buy Tribune Publishing. Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance is working on plans to raise new loans against parts of the group outside the UK, and on generating cash from an expedited sale of goods.

Ride-hailing platform Uber Inc's passengers in central London can now request a driver with an all-electric vehicle. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five injured, hundreds evacuated after massive blaze at Indonesia oil refinery

Indonesian state oil company Pertamina said on Monday it was trying to control a massive fire at its Balongan oil refinery in West Java that injured five people and led to the evacuation of 950 nearby residents.The fire began just after mid...

Chile's Pinera says will ask Congress to postpone election due to COVID-19

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Sunday he will ask Congress to postpone the election of an assembly to write a new constitution for the country from April until May, due to a rise in coronavirus cases. The country has seen a fres...

Australia's third-largest city to enter three-day COVID-19 lockdown

Australian authorities announced a snap three-day COVID-19 lockdown in the northern city of Brisbane from Monday afternoon, as they attempt to stamp out an outbreak of the virulent UK variant of the virus. About 2 million people in the city...

Rugby-Chiefs, Blues women to face off in New Zealand first

The Waikato Chiefs and Auckland Blues will face off in the first womens match between two New Zealand Super Rugby franchises on May 1, the clubs said on Monday. The match, which will take place as part of a double header before the mens tea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021