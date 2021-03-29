Left Menu

Taiwan says tracks intruding Chinese aircraft with missiles, not always scrambling

Though they have not flown over Taiwan itself, the flights have ramped up pressure, both financial and physical, on the air force to ensure its aircraft are ready to go at any moment in what security officials describe as a "war of attrition". Speaking in parliament, Deputy Defence Minister Chang Che-ping said that initially fighter jets were sent out each time to intercept the Chinese aircraft, whose missions are concentrated in the southeastern part of Taiwan's ADIZ.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 29-03-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 11:16 IST
Taiwan says tracks intruding Chinese aircraft with missiles, not always scrambling

Taiwan's air force is no longer scrambling each time Chinese aircraft encroach on its air defence identification zone but tracks the intruders with ground based missiles instead to help save resources, a senior official said on Monday. Taiwan's air force has repeatedly scrambled to intercept Chinese jets in recent months, and the United States approved in July a possible $620 million upgrade package for Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Taiwan..

Twenty Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday, in the largest incursion yet reported by the island's defence ministry and marking a dramatic escalation of tension across the Taiwan Strait. Though they have not flown over Taiwan itself, the flights have ramped up pressure, both financial and physical, on the air force to ensure its aircraft are ready to go at any moment in what security officials describe as a "war of attrition".

Speaking in parliament, Deputy Defence Minister Chang Che-ping said that initially fighter jets were sent out each time to intercept the Chinese aircraft, whose missions are concentrated in the southeastern part of Taiwan's ADIZ. As that took up valuable time and resources that was then changed, with Taiwan sending slower aircraft up if China did too, but that has changed too, Chang added.

"So we now largely use land-based missile forces to track them. We are considering the war of attrition issue," he said. China claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

While Taiwan's air force is well trained, it is dwarfed by that of China's. Taiwan's Defence Ministry has spoken of the repeated missions, along with its aircraft being "middle-aged", leading to a huge increase in maintenance costs not originally budgeted for.

The defence minister said in October that Taiwan had spent almost $900 million so far in 2020 on scrambling its air force against Chinese incursions, describing the pressure they are facing as "great".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Euro clubs body keen to see women's Club World Cup set up

The European Club Association ECA is excited by the prospect of a womens Club World Cup being set up fairly soon and sees the tournament as part of its strategy to help develop womens football, chief executive Charlie Marshall said. The ECA...

Thailand preparing for possible refugee exodus from Myanmar - PM

Thailands Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday his government is preparing for a potential flood of refugees from neighbouring Myanmar.We dont want to have an exodus into our territory, but we will observe human rights, too, Pray...

German exporters hope to benefit from pick-up in economic growth in Asia, U.S. -Ifo

German exporters are increasingly optimistic to benefit from a pick-up in economic growth in Asia and the United States, a survey by the Ifo economic institute showed on Monday.Their expectations rose to 24.9 points in March, the highest va...

Ever Given ship stuck in Suez Canal floats again: Report

The Ever Given container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal has now been freed, maritime services provider Inchcape Shipping has said. This comes nearly a week after the 400-meter vessel ran aground in one of the worlds most importa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021