German exporters hope to benefit from pick-up in economic growth in Asia, U.S. -Ifo

German exporters hope to benefit from pick-up in economic growth in Asia, U.S. -IfoReuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-03-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 11:17 IST
German exporters are increasingly optimistic to benefit from a pick-up in economic growth in Asia and the United States, a survey by the Ifo economic institute showed on Monday.
Their expectations rose to 24.9 points in March, the highest value since January 2011, from 11.9 points in February, the Munich-based institute said, adding that optimism had increased in nearly all sectors.
