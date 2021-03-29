Fire breaks out in godown

A fire broke out at a godown in the city's Kidderpore area on Monday, police said.

At least eight fire tenders were working to douse the fire which broke out at around 10.40 am at the cable godown on Coal Berth Road in Kidderpore, they said.

Nobody was injured in the fire as the godown and the adjacent buildings were evacuated as a precautionary measure, an officer of the Kolkata Police said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

