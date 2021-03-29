Left Menu

European stocks subdued as Credit Suisse weighs

. The wider financial services index was the worst performer, losing 1.5%, while the banks sector, which includes Deutsche Bank and UBS, also slipped 1.1%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.01% higher, mostly erasing opening gains with economy-linked mining , oil & gas and travel and leisure shares among the biggest decliners as French doctors warned a third wave of infections could soon overwhelm hospitals.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:14 IST
European stocks subdued as Credit Suisse weighs

European stocks traded flat in a choppy session on Monday, weighed down by Credit Suisse shares, which slumped following a warning of "significant" losses from exiting positions after a U.S.-based hedge fund defaulted on margin calls.

The Swiss bank slipped 13.9% to a three-month low as it said the unnamed hedge fund defaulted on margin calls made last week by Credit Suisse and other banks and said that while it was "premature to quantify" the resulting loss, "it could be highly significant and material to our first quarter results". . The wider financial services index was the worst performer, losing 1.5%, while the banks sector, which includes Deutsche Bank and U.S. also slipped 1.1%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.01% higher, mostly erasing opening gains with economy-linked mining , oil & gas and travel and leisure shares among the biggest decliners as French doctors warned a third wave of infections could soon overwhelm hospitals. Chancellor Angela Merkel also pressed Germany's states on Sunday to step up efforts to curb rapidly rising coronavirus infections, and raised the possibility of introducing curfews to try to get a third wave under control.

"The spotlight will remain on the pandemic as investors are becoming increasingly worried at the rising number of cases in multiple regions, which in turn is raising the prospect of further restrictions and limits on economic activity," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said in a note. The benchmark STOXX 600 has lagged its U.S. counterpart in the past six months as new lockdowns in the continent and a slower-than-expected vaccination programme dented the economic outlook for Europe.

The export-heavy German DAX rose 0.2% to an all-time high as data over the weekend showed annual profits at China's industrial firms surged in the first two months of 2021, highlighting a rebound in the country's manufacturing sector. Among other stocks, Hugo Boss slipped 0.4% after German fashion house got caught in a concerted boycott by Chinese celebrities and consumers over Western accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang.

Poland's CD Projekt jumped 8.3% to the top of STOXX 600 index after plans about the studio's downloadable content for its Cyberpunk 2077 game leaked on Reddit. Gains in defensive sectors such as food & beverage <.SX3P utilities, media, which tend to decouple from the economic cycle, offered some support to the market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP worker's mother succumbs to injuries sustained in 'TMC attack' in Bengal

The BJP on Monday claimed that an 82-year-old woman, a party workers mother, succumbed to her injuries sustained during an attack by Trinamool Congress supporters in Nimta area of West Bengals North 24 Parganas district last month.BJP worke...

Hong Kong stocks flat as tech retreat offsets China industrials' earnings cheer

Hong Kong shares ended flat on Monday, as a retreat in IT stocks offset gains for energy firms, after Chinese industrial firms posted upbeat annual earnings. The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 28,338.30, while the China Enterprises Index ...

Maharashtra govt failed in controlling COVID-19 second wave: BJP's Amar Sable

By Amit Kumar Senior Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable on Monday alleged that Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government has failed to control the second wave of COVID -19 in the state.Speakin...

Mehbooba's passport application rejected due to 'adverse' police verification report

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Muftis application for a passport has been rejected by the Regional Passport Office here, based on an adverse police verification report.In a letter to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021