FACTBOX-Czech billionaire Kellner's PPF group

The group reported a 584 million euro loss in 2020 due to the pandemic, after a 400 million euro net profit in 2019. Air Bank Czech lender with 861,000 clients that is the centrepiece of a PPF offer to take control of bigger bank MONETA Money Bank .

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:26 IST
The Czech Republic's richest man, billionaire Petr Kellner, was killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska, his financial group PPF said on Monday. Kellner built PPF into a wide-ranging investment group whose assets amounted to 44 billion euros ($51.8 billion) in mid-2020.

The following is a list of some of the companies in the group. Home Credit

Consumer lender active in nine markets in eastern Europe and Asia AND one of the first consumer finance groups in China, launching in 2007. Russia is another of its big markets. The group reported a 584 million euro loss in 2020 due to the pandemic, after a 400 million euro net profit in 2019.

Air Bank Czech lender with 861,000 clients that is the centrepiece of a PPF offer to take control of bigger bank MONETA Money Bank . PPF announced this month it was boosting its stake in MONETA to 28.36% after a voluntary share offer.

It was also in talks with MONETA to merge Air Bank and other Czech and Slovak financial groups in exchange for MONETA shares that would give PPF a majority stake in its rival. O2 Czech Republic

Czech telecoms group with nearly 6 million mobile customers which posted a net profit 5.8 billion crowns ($262.3 million) in 2020. Telenor CEE

Mobile operator Telenor has more than 10 million customers across Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia and Montenegro and posted EBITDA of 466 million euros in 2020. CETIN

The Czech Republic's largest data and communications network, split off from O2 Czech Republic in 2015, it has more than 45,000 km of fibre optic cable. PPF said in February it was considering an initial public offering (IPO) of the group as one of the options.

Central European Media Enterprises CME is a central and eastern European broadcast group based in Prague which Kellner completed the takeover of in 2020 in a $2.1 billion deal.

Skoda Transportation PPF holds an 87.8% stake in the Czech public transport vehicle manufacturer.

Czech Toll Company won a 2018 tender in partnership with Slovak group SkyToll to operate the Czech highway toll system.

Sotio Biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Real estate Assets worth 2.4 billion euros across a number of markets.

($1 = 22.1150 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.8490 euros)

