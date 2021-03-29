Left Menu

Malaysia pays $76.3 mln to Singapore for termination of high speed rail project

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 29-03-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:49 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Piqsels

Malaysia has paid S$102.8 million ($76.30 million) to Singapore for the termination of a high-speed rail project between the two countries, they said in a joint statement on Monday.

The payment includes reimbursement to Singapore for the costs it incurred for the development of the project, the statement said.

