Egypt's Sisi says Egyptians succeeded in ending the Suez Canal crisis

Egypt's Sisi says Egyptians succeeded in ending the Suez Canal crisisReuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-03-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:51 IST
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that Egyptians had succeeded in ending the crisis of the container ship stranded in the Suez Canal.
"And by restoring matters to their normal course, with Egyptian hands, the whole world can be assured of the path of its goods and needs that are carried through this navigational artery," Sisi said on his official social media pages.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Suez
- Egypt
- Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
- Egyptian
- Egyptians
ALSO READ
Isolated Erdogan seeks rapprochement with Egypt
Egypt says Turkey must lay ground for normalising ties with actions
Egypt prepares to start move to new capital, away from the chaos of Cairo
Egypt jails activist who called to free prisoners amid pandemic
Egypt jails activist who called to free prisoners amid pandemic