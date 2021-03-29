Left Menu

Tributes paid to Czech billionaire killed in chopper crash

The club tweeted that Slavia would like to offer its deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Kellner. Kellner kept a low public profile and rarely talked to the media.In a statement sent via the Czech CTK agency, PPF Group asked for people to respect the familys privacy.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 29-03-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 15:58 IST
Tributes paid to Czech billionaire killed in chopper crash

Politicians and friends in the Czech Republic have paid tribute to Petr Kellner, the country's richest man, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska. He was 56.

Kellner was one of five people, including the pilot, who died in the accident on Saturday. One person survived.

“An unbelievable tragedy,” said Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who offered his condolences to the family. “I'm terribly sorry about it.” The Eurocopter AS50 crashed under unknown circumstances about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Anchorage at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday. Authorities said the crash site was near Knik Glacier.

Kellner owned a 98.93 per cent stake in the PPF Group, an international investment company. His wealth was estimated by Forbes at $17.4 billion.

PPF Group confirmed his death.

The group operates in 25 countries in Europe, Asia and North America with assets amounting to 44 billion euros ($52 billion). Its business includes financial services, financial services, telecommunications, media, biotechnology, real estate and mechanical engineering.

Kellner was a former co-owner of Czech soccer club Slavia Prague. The club tweeted that “Slavia would like to offer its deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Kellner.” Kellner kept a low public profile and rarely talked to the media.

In a statement sent via the Czech CTK agency, PPF Group asked for people to respect the family's privacy. It said the funeral will be organized strictly for the family. CTK reported that he had been married twice and had four children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nomura, Credit Suisse warn of big losses after Archegos share dump

Nomura and Credit Suisse are facing billions of dollars in losses after a U.S. hedge fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on margin calls, putting investors on edge about who else might have been caught out. Losses at Arche...

Rajasthan: Virus scare mars Holi celebrations

Subdued Holi celebrations were witnessed across Rajasthan on Monday as people preferred to avoid large gatherings amid the coronavirus scare. The state government too had issued guidelines to restrict gatherings at public places in the wake...

Police chief visits field staff, distributes sweets on Holi

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Monday paid a visit to the personnel deployed across the national capital in view of Holi celebrations, an official statement said. Shrivastava visited Dwarka, Palam flyover, Delhi Cantonment, Ut...

German government buys stake in defense supplier Hensoldt

The German government is buying a minority stake in defense supplier Hensoldt a company that derives from European aircraft manufacturer Airbus former defense and security electronics division for security reasons.The state-owned KfW deve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021