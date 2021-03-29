Left Menu

Malaysia's AirAsia Group posts record quarterly loss

"A major portion of the loss for the period relates to depreciation of (right-of-use assets) and interest on lease liabilities amounting to 654.2 million ringgit" for the quarter, the airline said. The airline also recorded a jump in impairment of receivables, its financial statement showed.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 29-03-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 16:06 IST
Malaysia's AirAsia Group posts record quarterly loss
Representative image. Image Credit: Facebook (@AirAsiaIndia)

Malaysia's budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd reported a record quarterly loss on Monday, as depreciation and impairments added to the impact of domestic lockdowns. Net loss in the October-December period widened to 2.44 billion ringgit ($590.72 million) versus 384.4 million ringgit a year earlier, overtaking the 1.33 billion ringgit loss an analyst estimated in a Refinitiv poll.

Revenue shrunk 92% to 267.4 million ringgit as capacity reduced by 88% compared to a year ago, mainly as a result of lower capacity in Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia, as international borders remained closed, it said in stock exchange filings. "A major portion of the loss for the period relates to depreciation of (right-of-use assets) and interest on lease liabilities amounting to 654.2 million ringgit" for the quarter, the airline said.

The airline also recorded a jump in impairment of receivables, its financial statement showed. ($1 = 4.1390 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Recollect tyrannical rule of DMK before voting: BJP leader

Coimbatore, Mar 29 PTI The BJP on Monday asked the people of Tamil Nadu to recollect the five years of alleged tyrannical rule of the DMK from 2006-2011 before casting their vote during the April 6 Assembly poll in the state.DMK president M...

Nomura, Credit Suisse warn of big losses after Archegos share dump

Nomura and Credit Suisse are facing billions of dollars in losses after a U.S. hedge fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on margin calls, putting investors on edge about who else might have been caught out. Losses at Arche...

Rajasthan: Virus scare mars Holi celebrations

Subdued Holi celebrations were witnessed across Rajasthan on Monday as people preferred to avoid large gatherings amid the coronavirus scare. The state government too had issued guidelines to restrict gatherings at public places in the wake...

Police chief visits field staff, distributes sweets on Holi

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Monday paid a visit to the personnel deployed across the national capital in view of Holi celebrations, an official statement said. Shrivastava visited Dwarka, Palam flyover, Delhi Cantonment, Ut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021