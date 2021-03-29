Nomura still has positions to unwind -Bloomberg citing Japan govt official

Nomura Holdings Inc, which on Monday flagged a possible $2 billion loss at a U.S. subsidiary, still has positions to unwind and they should be properly dealt with, Bloomberg quoted a senior Financial Services Agency official as saying.

Nomura, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, said in a statement the $2 billion hit derived from transactions with a U.S. client.

