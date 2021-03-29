Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hold up as economic optimism offsets Archegos fallout

World shares held up on Monday as optimism about the economic recovery and hopes that the Suez Canal could be reopened soon offset uncertainty related to the default of a U.S. hedge fund. Investors were on edge about who had been caught out in the default of the fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, after Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of big losses and block trades on Friday hit some U.S. and Chinese stocks.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:06 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hold up as economic optimism offsets Archegos fallout
Representative Image

World shares held up on Monday as optimism about the economic recovery and hopes that the Suez Canal could be reopened soon offset uncertainty related to the default of a U.S. hedge fund.

Investors were on edge about who had been caught out in the default of the fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, after Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of big losses and block trades on Friday hit some U.S. and Chinese stocks. The partial re-floating of the huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week however raised hopes that the vital waterway could reopen soon and ease global shipping backlogs.

Investors were also looking to President Joe Biden to outline this week his infrastructure spending plan, which could supercharge an already accelerating U.S. recovery. "There is plenty of U.S. fiscal stimulus in supply and therefore growth in the coming quarters is going to be very good," said Giuseppe Sersale, fund manager at Anthilia in Milan.

"I don't see Archegos posing a systemic threat at the moment and don't think its default will represent a watershed between a bull and a bear market," he added. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, rose 0.1% by 1205 GMT.

After a mixed performance in Asia, shares in Europe turned higher and were last up 0.3%, while U.S. futures dipped slightly although they came off earlier lows. Nasdaq futures fell 0.1% and S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%. U.S. and euro zone volatility gauges picked up from last week's lows.

Credit Suisse shares were set for their worst day in one year, down 14%, while Nomura fell 16% in its largest drop on record, limiting gains for Japanese shares. Barclays economist Christian Keller in London said he expected large U.S. fiscal stimulus to expand "robustly" at 6.4% with positive spillovers for the rest of the world.

"Rising inflation over the coming months should be transitory, and core central banks seem committed to looking through it," he said. The prospect of faster U.S. economic growth has spurred speculation of rising inflation and weighed on Treasury prices.

Yields on U.S. 10-year notes eased a touch to 1.646%, but were not far from the recent 13-month top of 1.754%. European yields have been restrained by active buying from the European Central Bank, widening the dollar's yield advantage over the euro. The single currency was last down 0.1% at $1.177 , just above a five-month low hit last week.

The dollar index was little changed at 92.769, after reaching its highest since mid-November last week. The lift in yields has weighed on gold, which offers no fixed return. Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,724 an ounce.

Oil reversed earlier losses on expectations that the OPEC+ group of leading producers will keep output unchanged when it meets this week. Investors also bet that operations in the Suez Canal might take weeks to return to normal even though a ship blocking it has been partly refloated.

Brent were up 0.8% to $65.09 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 0.7% to $61.38 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Election process for 3 RS seats from Kerala to be decided in "one or two days": EC to HC

The Election Commission on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that the election process for the three Rajya Sabha seats from the State will be initiated soon as per the statutory schedule.The Election Commission made this submission on p...

Kerala polls: BJP supports Jose K Mani's remark, says love jihad issue should be addressed

The BJP has supported the remark of Kerala Congress M chief Jose K Mani who had said that the alleged love jihad cases in Kerala should be studied and clarified if there is such suspicion. Speaking to ANI, Union Minister and BJP leader V Mu...

INSIGHT-How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe

I get an email almost every morning from some SPAC seller telling me to do a SPAC with them, said Johnny Boufarhat, CEO of Hopin, a virtual events platform. Its interesting, but it also doesnt make sense for us. Instead, Boufarhat said he w...

Soccer-Bale reiterates plan to return to Madrid, says not disrespectful to Tottenham

Gareth Bale has reiterated his plan to return to Real Madrid once his loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur is over and played down suggestions his comments were disrespectful to the London club. The 31-year-old raised eyebrows last week when app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021