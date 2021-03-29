Left Menu

JK admin rolls out policy for houseboats in Dal and Nigeen lakes

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:25 IST
JK admin rolls out policy for houseboats in Dal and Nigeen lakes
SDRF team deployed in Dal Lake (Photo/ ANI)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday rolled out a policy aimed at regulating the functioning of the houseboats moored in the world-famous Dal and Nigeen lakes by adopting the models of sustainable and responsible tourism.

Under the new policy, the houseboats are required to be registered online, subject to the fulfillment of various conservation parameters, within 30 days from the date of notification of the policy, an official spokesperson said here.

Keeping in view the carrying capacities, the tourism department has capped the number of houseboats in both lakes at 910.

The spokesperson said the Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the rollout of the policy and guidelines for a sustainable operation of houseboats in the twin lakes, a star attraction for the tourists visiting Srinagar.

''In a bid to preserve the marine ecosystem of the lakes, the new policy aims to regulate the functioning of the houseboats moored in the Dal and Nigeen lakes by adopting the models of sustainable and responsible tourism,'' he said.

The spokesperson said the policy envisages providing a pleasant experience to tourists and a sustainable source of living to the stakeholders while preserving the fragile ecosystem.

He said the houseboats and the associated structures are required to be fitted with bio-digesters for a scientific treatment of solid or liquid waste by the approved design of the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, besides ensuring the availability of adequate fire safety equipment, along with trained staff to be verified by the fire and emergency services department.

The policy lays down regulations for ancillary facilities such as kitchens, lodging, furniture, first-aid, electricity, power back-up, sanitary fittings, and shikara for navigation, the spokesperson said.

He said the policy also ensures the availability of minimum basic facilities to the tourists to be categorized based on the different classes of the houseboats.

The policy includes provisions for undertaking repairs on damaged, dilapidated, and abandoned houseboats, and revival of cruise boats and donga cruise, the spokesperson said.

Moreover, he said the policy provides for the constitution of an advisory committee under the chairmanship of the Director, Tourism, Kashmir to look into the conservation of the lakes about the functioning of the houseboats while recommending measures to increase the tourist influx sustainably.

Additionally, a regulatory committee headed by the Deputy Director, Tourism will also be constituted for ensuring compliance with the norms and procedures laid down in the policy, the spokesperson added.

He said the policy bridges the aspirations of all the stakeholders while complying with the directions of the high court in the matter.

