Left Menu

Moderna says shipped 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to United States

Moderna Inc said on Monday it has shipped 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the United States, of which 88 million have been delivered to date in the first quarter of 2021. Moderna, which delivered 16 million doses in the fourth quarter of 2020, said its COVID-19 vaccine shipments has increased five-fold since its shot was granted an emergency authorization in December.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:27 IST
Moderna says shipped 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to United States
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Moderna Inc said on Monday it has shipped 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the United States, of which 88 million have been delivered to date in the first quarter of 2021. The company expects to meet its promise of delivering the second batch of 100 million doses by the end of May and the third batch by the end of July, by delivering 40-50 million doses per month.

The U.S. government has this week hit the accelerator on its shipments of COVID-19 vaccines after a month of largely stagnant weekly deliveries, giving states the doses they need to finish vaccinating priority groups and open shots to all adults. Moderna, which delivered 16 million doses in the fourth quarter of 2020, said its COVID-19 vaccine shipments have increased five-fold since its shot was granted an emergency authorization in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Election process for 3 RS seats from Kerala to be decided in "one or two days": EC to HC

The Election Commission on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that the election process for the three Rajya Sabha seats from the State will be initiated soon as per the statutory schedule.The Election Commission made this submission on p...

Kerala polls: BJP supports Jose K Mani's remark, says love jihad issue should be addressed

The BJP has supported the remark of Kerala Congress M chief Jose K Mani who had said that the alleged love jihad cases in Kerala should be studied and clarified if there is such suspicion. Speaking to ANI, Union Minister and BJP leader V Mu...

INSIGHT-How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe

I get an email almost every morning from some SPAC seller telling me to do a SPAC with them, said Johnny Boufarhat, CEO of Hopin, a virtual events platform. Its interesting, but it also doesnt make sense for us. Instead, Boufarhat said he w...

Soccer-Bale reiterates plan to return to Madrid, says not disrespectful to Tottenham

Gareth Bale has reiterated his plan to return to Real Madrid once his loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur is over and played down suggestions his comments were disrespectful to the London club. The 31-year-old raised eyebrows last week when app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021