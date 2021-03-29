Insurer Chubb 'disappointed' after rival Hartford snubs buyout bid

Insurer Chubb 'disappointed' after rival Hartford snubs buyout bidReuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:29 IST
Property and casualty insurer Chubb Ltd said on Monday it was "disappointed" that smaller rival Hartford had declined to engage in talks on its $23.24 billion takeover offer.
Chubb made an offer of $65 per share on March 18, a premium of about 13% to Hartford's closing stock price a day earlier. Hartford's rejection, which came five days later, was widely expected, as analysts had said the company was worth $80 per share or more.
A deal between Hartford and Chubb would be the biggest in the sector since Aon Plc's $30 billion bid to buy Willis Towers Watson last year, and the largest in the U.S. P&C insurance space since Chubb was created in its current form in January 2016.
