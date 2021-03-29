Left Menu

US STOCKS-Banks lead Wall Street lower on hedge fund default concerns

Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of losses after the U.S. hedge fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted, hitting shares in some big media and Chinese technology companies. Shares in Morgan Stanley fell about 3% after the Financial Times reported it had also sold billions of shares, while Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo & Co dropped between 0.3% and 2.7%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 19:56 IST
US STOCKS-Banks lead Wall Street lower on hedge fund default concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street's main indexes eased on Monday after a surge in the previous session, as global banks said they faced potential losses from a hedge fund's default on margin calls. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of losses after the U.S. hedge fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted, hitting shares in some big media and Chinese technology companies.

Shares in Morgan Stanley fell about 3% after the Financial Times reported it had also sold billions of shares, while Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo & Co dropped between 0.3% and 2.7%. The news has raised concerns about whether the full extent of Archegos' apparent wipeout has been realized or whether there was more selling to come from other lenders.

Nomura still has positions to unwind, Bloomberg reported, citing a Japan government official. Shares in Discovery Inc, U.S.-listed shares of Tencent Music , ViacomCBS, Baidu and VIPShop, all linked to Archegos, gave up early gains. Theses stocks lost between 30% and 50% of their value last week.

"It's a black eye for the financial industry because it suggests that there still may not be a full handle on risk control when it comes to leveraged trading," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey. "This seems like a pretty specific case. It could lead to increased regulation...but the impact on broader markets is going to be small."

The Dow and the S&P 500 hit record closing highs on Friday on optimism about speedy vaccinations and record stimulus, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is still about 7.1% from its February all-time closing high. "We've come far really fast and I wouldn't be surprised to see a pause ... especially after the rally that we've had and because we don't have earnings season yet," said Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist at Hightower Advisors.

At 10:04 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 16.14 points, or 0.05%, at 33,089.02, the S&P 500 was down 16.75 points, or 0.42%, at 3,957.79, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 102.09 points, or 0.78%, at 13,036.64. Planemaker Boeing Co rose 2.6% after reaching a deal with U.S. budget carrier Southwest Airlines Co for a variant of the 737 MAX aircraft. Southwest's shares gained about 0.5%.

Bitcoin prices gained about 4% after Visa Inc said it would allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network. Declining issues outnumbered advancers 1.17-to-1 on the NYSE and 1.65-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 60 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 67 new highs and 17 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway urges its citizens to leave Myanmar amid violence

Norways foreign ministry on Monday urged all Norwegian citizens to leave Myanmar because of an increase in violence following the militarys crackdown on people protesting against the Feb. 1 coup.Hundreds of civilians have been killed in cla...

Goa Cong MP says state unit chief weak, must be replaced

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Goa Francis Sardinha on Monday said the state unit chief Girish Chodankar was weakening the party.He said the party needed to replace Chodankar before the Assembly polls scheduled for next year.Chodankar was not a...

Severe heatwave in Delhi, highest temperature in March since 1945, says IMD

The national capital reeled under a severe heatwave on the day of Holi as the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years, the India Meteorological Department said.The Safdarjung Obser...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to slip as bank stocks fall on hedge fund default concerns

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open for Wall Street on Monday after a surge in the previous session, as global banks said they faced potential losses from a hedge funds default on margin calls.Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021