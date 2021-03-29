Left Menu

FTSE 100 ends flat as banks, consumer discretionary stocks weigh

London's FTSE 100 ended flat on Monday, as weakness in banks and consumer discretionary stocks outweighed gains in defensive sectors, although further easing of lockdown measures in England paved the way for a pickup in economic activity. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.08%, with bank stocks including HSBC Holdings, Barclays and Prudential Financial Inc falling between 1% and 1.8%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:22 IST
FTSE 100 ends flat as banks, consumer discretionary stocks weigh
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 ended flat on Monday, as weakness in banks and consumer discretionary stocks outweighed gains in defensive sectors, although further easing of lockdown measures in England paved the way for a pickup in economic activity.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.08%, with bank stocks including HSBC Holdings, Barclays and Prudential Financial Inc falling between 1% and 1.8%. Consumer discretionary stocks, including Flutter Entertainment, Compass Group, Entain PLC and Persimmon plc were among the top decliners.

Meanwhile, defensive plays including consumer staples, healthcare and utilities were among the top advancers. "An easing of restrictions in England failed to act as a catalyst for the FTSE 100," said Russ Mould, director at AJ Bell investment.

"With both Credit Suisse and Nomura warning of a hit in the fallout from the saga, investors have been reminded of the interconnectedness of the global financial system and how this creates a risk of contagion when something goes wrong." Nomura and Credit Suisse both flagged significant losses following transactions with an unnamed U.S. client, although both announcements came after Archegos Capital Management roiled financial markets on Friday with a number of significant block trades.

A raft of global stimulus has helped the FTSE 100 recover more than 37% from a coronavirus-driven crash last year, but a recent rise in COVID-19 cases across Europe has dampened investor sentiment. Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons to be cautious as a stay-at-home order and some other lockdown measures ended, citing rising cases in other parts of Europe and the threat posed by new variants of the virus.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index slipped 0.2%, dragged down by industrials stocks. Online car seller Cazoo Holdings Ltd said it had agreed to go public in New York through a merger with AJAX I Acquisition Corp, a blank-check acquisition company led by billionaire U.S. investor Dan Och.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares slide after hedge fund's default

A gauge of global equities fell on Monday after Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of billions of dollars in losses from an unnamed U.S. hedge funds default, while crude prices slid as container traffic in the Suez Canal resumed.Nomura said it...

Reacting to bloody coup, US suspends trade deal with Myanmar

The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is brought back to the Southeast Asian country after a bloody February 1 coup.The military overthrew the elected government, jailed Aung San Suu K...

We're here to serve as our lives dedicated to you: Kamal Haasan to voters in Puducherry

Campaigning for his party candidates here, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Monday said that if MNM emerges victorious then it will ensure that all the basic needs of the people are met. Haasan campaigned from Parvathavarthini,...

UK PM Johnson: We don't know how strong our defences are against future COVID waves

Britain does not yet know how strong its defences against future waves of coronavirus will be, despite the success of the vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.The vaccine rollout has been very impressive, and thanks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021