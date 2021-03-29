COVID-19 infected passenger deboarded from flight

Chennai, Mar 29 (PTI): A 35-year-old Kolkata-bound passenger was deboarded from a flight here on Monday after information was received that he had tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The passenger was to fly to Kolkata via Mumbai and had a COVID-19 negative certificate but later it emerged that he had tested positive, they said adding that the airline received information in this connection.

Advertisement

He was immediately deplaned and taken in an ambulance for medical treatment, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)