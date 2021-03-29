Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:47 IST
French naval officers meet vice admiral Hari Kumar in Mumbai

A French naval delegation headed by Rear Admiral Jacques Fayard, the French JointForces Commander in the Indian Ocean, on Monday met Vice Admiral Hari Kumar,the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief,Western Naval Command here, the Indian Navy said.

''During the interaction,growing cooperation between both the navies on maritime issues and enhanced inter- operability for focused maritime security in the Indian ocean region were discussed,'' the Navy said in a statement.

The presentinteraction is significant as the annual bilateral exercise 'Varuna' is scheduled to be held between the Indian Navy and French Navy's Carrier Strike Group during April.

In the recent past, there has been enhanced bilateral cooperation between India and France, especially in maritime security, the Navy said, adding that interactions between the two countries have evolved into a strong partnership based on mutual aspirations.

The regular conduct of bilateral exercises, goodwill visits by ships and high-level delegation visits involving both the navies are indicative of growth in mutual cooperation andjointmanship, the Navy added.

