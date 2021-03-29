Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares slide after hedge fund's default

The Japanese yen weakened 0.09% versus the greenback to 109.72 per dollar. Euro zone government bond yields rose as relief from the refloating of the container ship blocking the Suez Canal prompted some selling of safe-haven assets.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:59 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares slide after hedge fund's default
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A gauge of global equities fell on Monday after Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of billions of dollars in losses from an unnamed U.S. hedge fund's default, while crude prices slid as container traffic in the Suez Canal resumed.

Nomura said it faced a potential $2 billion loss due to transactions with an unnamed U.S. client while Credit Suisse said a default on margin calls by a U.S.-based fund could be "highly significant and material" to first-quarter results. Losses at the hedge fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital Management, triggered a fire sale of stocks on Friday.

Nomura shares in Japan closed down 16.3%, a record one-day drop, while Credit Suisse shares fell 13.8%. The default is likely confined but with portfolio rebalancing at quarter end, "weird stuff" can happen at funds that are over-leveraged, said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at New York hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC.

"It was a confluence of several events compounded by the recent sell-off and weakness in the tech sector, which most hedge funds are leveraged to," Hayes said. Bourses in Paris, Frankfurt and London recouped early losses to close slightly higher or flat, but financial and bank shares fell on both sides of the Atlantic. The financial services index in Europe lost 2% and the region's banks sector fell 1.03%.

The U.S. KBW bank index fell 2.6% as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co, down 1.7% and 3.8% respectively, weighed the most on the S&P 500 after a 1.1% slide in Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc's 1.8% decline. MSCI's all-country world index fell 0.25% while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.19% to close at 1,647.63.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.16%, the S&P 500 lost 0.43% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.95%. The dollar gained in choppy trading, with the euro trading below $1.18 and commodity currencies falling, as the greenback drew some safe-haven bids on concerns about the potential fallout from the Archegos default.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against six other major currencies, hit as high as 92.964, its strongest level since November. The index rose 0.041%, with the euro down 0.11% to $1.1779. The Japanese yen weakened 0.09% versus the greenback to 109.72 per dollar.

Euro zone government bond yields rose as relief from the refloating of the container ship blocking the Suez Canal prompted some selling of safe-haven assets. But rising COVID-19 cases kept investors broadly cautious about Europe. German yields rose on Friday and continued to climb on Monday. The 10-year bund yield rose 4 basis point to a six-day high of minus 0.32%.

Longer-dated Treasury yields rose on investor expectations that U.S. President Joe Biden's infrastructure initiative to be announced Wednesday could mean faster economic growth and a dramatic increase in Treasury bond issuance. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 3.2 basis points to 1.6903%, after earlier again climbing above 1.7%.

Oil fell as the Ever Given container ship that has blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week was refloated and traffic in the waterway resumed. Brent crude futures rose $0.03 to $64.6 a barrel. U.S. crude futures gained $0.26 to $61.23 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's anti-China foreign minister resigns after vaccine failures

Brazils Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo resigned on Monday, two sources said, amid growing criticism of the combative China hawks failure to guarantee additional vaccine supplies from Beijing and Washington. A loyal ally of President Jair B...

US urges UN to stop making aid to Syria a political issue

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the divided UN Security Council on Monday to stop making humanitarian aid to war-torn Syria a political issue and open more border crossings to get food and other help to 13.4 million people in nee...

Outrage grows over police custody death in Mexico

Outrage grew in Mexico and El Salvador as Mexican authorities said Monday that an autopsy of a Salvadoran woman who died in police custody confirmed that police broke her neck.President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador flatly said that Victoria Es...

Maha: 4 cops injured after Sikhs wielding swords attack them

A mob of sword-wielding Sikhs on Monday attacked policemen, injuring at least four of them, after being denied permission to hold a public procession in Nanded due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.A viral video showed the sword...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021