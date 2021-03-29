Left Menu

Pakistan PM Khan replaces finance minister

The removal - the second of a finance minister in the 2-1/2 years of Khan's tenure that witnessed GDP growth falling from 5.6% to -0.4% - coincides with the restart of a $6 billion IMF bailout programme that had been suspended for one year over questions about fiscal and revenue reforms. Pakistan is also preparing to float Eurobonds worth around $2 billion to raise capital from international markets about two months before presenting a budget amid historical remittances and good debt inflows helping to shore up foreign reserves to assist its currency's recovery against the dollar.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 29-03-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 23:05 IST
Pakistan PM Khan replaces finance minister
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan removed his finance minister on Monday as part of a government shake-up aimed at bringing in policies to control "rising inflation", the information minister said. The removal - the second of a finance minister in the 2-1/2 years of Khan's tenure that witnessed GDP growth falling from 5.6% to -0.4% - coincides with the restart of a $6 billion IMF bailout programme that had been suspended for one year over questions about fiscal and revenue reforms.

Pakistan is also preparing to float Eurobonds worth around $2 billion to raise capital from international markets about two months before presenting a budget amid historical remittances and good debt inflows helping to shore up foreign reserves to assist its currency's recovery against the dollar. "There has been rising inflation, and the prime minister thinks that we need to bring in a fresh team which could devise pro-poor policies," information minister Shibli Faraz told Dunya News TV.

Faraz said the minister for industries and production Hammad Azhar would replace Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. "This wasn't expected as investors thought that after the IMF deal Mr Shaikh will present the next budget also," said analyst Mohammed Sohail of Topline Securities.

"Market will take it negatively in the short run," he said. The central bank on March 19 kept its policy rate at 7% for a 10th consecutive month to support economic recovery while keeping inflation expectations well-anchored and maintaining financial stability. It also revised the growth rate to 2% from 3% for the current fiscal year.

The South Asian nation recorded 8.7% CPI Y/Y in February. "I am honoured to be entrusted with the additional charge of finance by the Prime Minister," Azhar said on Twitter. "The world is witnessing supply chain disruptions & rise in food prices. We shall endeavour to protect our ppl from these shocks."

Shaikh had lost a parliamentary election earlier this month that was mandatory for him to keep the office of the finance minister constitutionally. However, he could have stayed in office until June 10. (Additional Reporting by Gibran Peshimam and Charlotte Greenfield in Islamabad; Editing by William Maclean and Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's anti-China foreign minister resigns after vaccine failures

Brazils Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo resigned on Monday, two sources said, amid growing criticism of the combative China hawks failure to guarantee additional vaccine supplies from Beijing and Washington. A loyal ally of President Jair B...

US urges UN to stop making aid to Syria a political issue

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the divided UN Security Council on Monday to stop making humanitarian aid to war-torn Syria a political issue and open more border crossings to get food and other help to 13.4 million people in nee...

Outrage grows over police custody death in Mexico

Outrage grew in Mexico and El Salvador as Mexican authorities said Monday that an autopsy of a Salvadoran woman who died in police custody confirmed that police broke her neck.President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador flatly said that Victoria Es...

Maha: 4 cops injured after Sikhs wielding swords attack them

A mob of sword-wielding Sikhs on Monday attacked policemen, injuring at least four of them, after being denied permission to hold a public procession in Nanded due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.A viral video showed the sword...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021