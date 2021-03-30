Left Menu

News Corp. buys Houghton Mifflin Harcourt books division

announced Monday its buying Houghton Mifflin Harcourts book-publishing division, which includes such blockbuster releases as J.R.R. Tolkiens The Lord of the Rings trilogy and George Orwells 1984. News Corp.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 30-03-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 00:01 IST
News Corp. buys Houghton Mifflin Harcourt books division

In the latest news of consolidation in the literary world, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. announced Monday it's buying Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's book-publishing division, which includes such blockbuster releases as J.R.R. Tolkien's “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and George Orwell's “1984.'' News Corp. owns HarperCollins, one of the industry's largest book publishers, which will operate the division, called HMH Books & Media, the company said Monday. The announced purchase price was USD349 million. ''Timeless writing is a timely source of revenue and the potential to create highly profitable audio and video works flourishes with each passing digital day,” News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson said in a statement. “The HarperCollins collection will be bolstered for children and young adults, and authors around the world will have a larger platform for their creativity and ingenuity. It is crucial to expand in an era in which emerging monopolies threaten the creative marketplace, so we welcome J.R.R. Tolkien, Virginia Woolf, George Orwell and many, many other distinguished writers to HarperCollins.” HarperCollins authors have ranged from Harper Lee and Ann Patchett to Neil Gaiman and Roald Dahl. The publisher expects “to realize immediate cost savings, accumulating to more than USD20 million annually within two years, including manufacturing, distribution and other cost efficiencies.” A HarperCollins spokesperson declined Monday to say whether the company planned layoffs, saying it was focused on “closing the deal” and that “no decisions have been made.” In November, Penguin Random House announced it was acquiring rival Simon & Schuster for USD2.2 billion, shrinking the so-called Big Five of American publishing — which also includes HarperCollins, Hachette Book Group and Macmillan — to four. News Corp. had reportedly been interested in buying Simon & Schuster and Thomson slammed the megadeal when it was announced, saying the new entity would be a “book behemoth” and “literary leviathan” that would dominate the market. HarperCollins' purchase of HMH, like the proposed Penguin Random House deal, is subject to federal approval. Agents and authors worry that a concentration of power in publishing would translate to less competition for book deals and smaller advances.

The deal is the second News Corp. has announced in the past week. It said on Thursday that it was buying financial news publisher Investor's Business Daily for USD275 million.

Houghton Mifflin, which says it serves 90% of U.S. schools, said the sale will allow it to focus on its K-12 education business, and it will put more emphasis on digital sales. The company has struggled financially for years and will use some of the sale's proceeds to pay down debt. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; Eurovision Song Contest and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rebels leave beheaded bodies in streets of Mozambique town

Fierce fighting for control of Mozambiques strategic northern town of Palma left beheaded bodies strewn in the streets Monday, with heavily armed rebels battling army, police and a private military outfit in several locations.Thousands were...

WRAPUP 1--Soccer-Malawi add name to list of Cup of Nations qualifiers

Richard Mbulus diving header handed Malawi a 1-0 victory over Uganda on Monday and a place at the Africa Cup of Nations finals for only the third time.The triumph in Blantyre secured Malawi the runners-up spot in Group B, finishing behind a...

Soccer-Serie A rejects SKY's bid for non exclusive broadcast rights - sources

Serie A has rejected a 263 million euros 310 million bid by U.S. Comcast SKY to screen some of Italys top-flight soccer matches over the next three seasons on a non exclusive basis, two sources close to the matter said.The move will pave th...

Soccer-EFL secures 117.5 million pounds loan for Championship clubs

The English Football League EFL said on Monday it has secured a 117.5 million pounds 161.73 million loan from MetLife Investment Management to help Championship clubs who have lost income from gate receipts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021