Mexico to make it easier to send money back home from U.S.

Mexico is making it easier for Mexicans living in the United States to send money home by expanding a network of state-run banks that take remittances, and ensuring they get competitive exchange rates, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Monday. The government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is opening new branches of the Banco del Bienestar (Welfare Bank) and streamlining the process for opening an account to help satisfy demand to make it easier to convert dollars to pesos.

Speaking from the United States, Herrera said commercial banks had agreed with the government to offer the same exchange rate in small rural towns, home to many of the impoverished Mexicans receiving remittances, as those offered in big cities. "So that small rural municipalities are not punished," the minister said, speaking from the Mexican consulate in Chicago at an event broadcast live on social media.

By June, Mexico aims to open 1,000 new Banco del Bienestar branches and have some 3,000 branches by the end of Lopez Obrador's six-year term. Currently, there are 433 branches. Additionally, more dollar transactions will be allowed in certain border and tourist cities, said Herrera.

The measures follow blowback to a bill proposed by Mexico's ruling party that sought to force the central bank to buy foreign cash that commercial banks are unable to return to the financial system. Proponents argued the bill was needed to help Mexicans with poor access to the financial system, such as migrant families.

The central bank slammed the bill, saying it damaged its independence and could force it to absorb money from drug gangs. Herrera said in December that while well intentioned, the bill was not going to help fix the problem.

