Left Menu

Mexico to make it easier to send money back home from U.S.

The government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is opening new branches of the Banco del Bienestar (Welfare Bank) and streamlining the process for opening an account to help satisfy demand to make it easier to convert dollars to pesos. Speaking from the United States, Herrera said commercial banks had agreed with the government to offer the same exchange rate in small rural towns, home to many of the impoverished Mexicans receiving remittances, as those offered in big cities.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-03-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 01:28 IST
Mexico to make it easier to send money back home from U.S.

Mexico is making it easier for Mexicans living in the United States to send money home by expanding a network of state-run banks that take remittances, and ensuring they get competitive exchange rates, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Monday. The government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is opening new branches of the Banco del Bienestar (Welfare Bank) and streamlining the process for opening an account to help satisfy demand to make it easier to convert dollars to pesos.

Speaking from the United States, Herrera said commercial banks had agreed with the government to offer the same exchange rate in small rural towns, home to many of the impoverished Mexicans receiving remittances, as those offered in big cities. "So that small rural municipalities are not punished," the minister said, speaking from the Mexican consulate in Chicago at an event broadcast live on social media.

By June, Mexico aims to open 1,000 new Banco del Bienestar branches and have some 3,000 branches by the end of Lopez Obrador's six-year term. Currently, there are 433 branches. Additionally, more dollar transactions will be allowed in certain border and tourist cities, said Herrera.

The measures follow blowback to a bill proposed by Mexico's ruling party that sought to force the central bank to buy foreign cash that commercial banks are unable to return to the financial system. Proponents argued the bill was needed to help Mexicans with poor access to the financial system, such as migrant families.

The central bank slammed the bill, saying it damaged its independence and could force it to absorb money from drug gangs. Herrera said in December that while well intentioned, the bill was not going to help fix the problem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; Eurovision Song Contest and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: New York to open up COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on April 6; Canada to pause AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine use for those under 55, require new risk analysis

The White House said it expected the private sector to take the lead on verification of COVID-19 vaccines, or so-called vaccine passports, and would not issue a federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential. T...

Science News Roundup: Virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, WHO-China study

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was extremely unlikely as a cause, a summary seen by Reuters said on Monday. The...

Odd News Roundup: Spas closed? No problem. Hungarian hot tub maker's got you covered

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Spas closed No problem. Hungarian hot tub makers got you coveredGabor Kuntner had been planning to install a hot tub in his garden in a Budapest suburb for years but never got around to it u...

Biden urges states to pause COVID-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

U.S. President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of impending doom on Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said 90 of U.S. adu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021