Soccer-Serie A rejects Sky's bid for non exclusive broadcast rights in Italy

Last week Serie A awarded sport streaming service DAZN the rights to screen all Serie A matches for 2.5 billion euros in the 2021-2024 period in Italy, including exclusive rights for seven out of 10 games per matchday Serie A said on Friday it would hold talks until Monday with Sky about screening three games per matchday on a non-exclusive basis.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 01:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Serie A rejected on Monday a 263 million euros ($310 million) bid by U.S. Comcast' Sky to screen some of Italy's top-flight soccer championship matches over the next three seasons on a non exclusive basis in the league's home market. The move paves the way for a new tender process for the package, which comprises non-exclusive rights to screen three out of 10 games per matchday.

"Within two weeks a new auction will be launched to tender unsold broadcasting rights", Serie A said in a statement. Last week Serie A awarded sport streaming service DAZN the rights to screen all Serie A matches for 2.5 billion euros in the 2021-2024 period in Italy, including exclusive rights for seven out of 10 games per matchday

Serie A said on Friday it would hold talks until Monday with Sky about screening three games per matchday on a non-exclusive basis. SKY initially offered some 210 million euros for the package. At a teleconference meeting on Monday, SKY's improved offer was backed by 13 out 20 clubs, missing a required 14 vote majority as seven clubs, including Juventus, Inter Milan and Lazio abstained, the sources added.

Under the current three-year agreement, Serie A raised some 2.9 billion euros from Sky and DAZN. ($1 = 0.8494 euros)

