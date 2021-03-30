Left Menu

USTR's Tai tells European officials she wants 'more positive' trade ties

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 04:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 04:36 IST
USTR's Tai tells European officials she wants 'more positive' trade ties

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday told European officials she wanted to develop "a more positive and productive" trade relationship with Europe, despite disputes over aircraft subsidies and digital services taxes, USTR said. Tai and Spain's Industry Minister Reyes Maroto agreed in a phone call to "strengthen U.S.-Spanish collaboration on mutual interests," including resolving a 17-year dispute over subsidies to Airbus and Boeing, USTR said in a statement.

The two also discussed Spain's digital services tax and the problem of excess steel and aluminum capacity that has resulted in U.S. tariffs on imports of the metals, and committed to "finding mutually beneficial outcomes." Earlier in the day, Tai discussed her desire for better European Union ties with Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition commissioner.

The two officials agreed to work together on priorities such as climate change, the digital economy and strengthening U.S.-EU cooperation to deal with large, non-market economies such as China, USTR said. Tai last week said she was proceeding with preparations for potential tariffs against goods from Spain, Austria, Britain, Italy, India and Turkey over digital services taxes imposed by those countries. USTR also is maintaining a tariff threat in retaliation for France's digital tax.

In a separate call, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire about the importance of resolving the digital tax dispute through OECD negotiations. Vestager has long been an advocate for Europe to be a leader in ensuring that technology giants such as Google, Facebook and Apple pay their fair share of taxes in the region.

USTR investigations launched by the Trump administration found that digital taxes imposed by the six countries and France discriminate against the U.S. tech firms. Tai said on Friday that her move to seek public comments on potential tariffs would preserve U.S. options in case a global consensus on taxes could not be reached.

USTR said Tai agreed with both Vestager and Maroto to engage on a regular basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; Eurovision Song Contest and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arkansas legislature votes to ban transgender treatments for youth

Arkansas lawmakers passed a measure on Monday that could make the state the first in the country to prevent doctors from providing certain types of care to transgender youth, part of a wave of U.S legislation that would restrict transgender...

Leaders of 23 countries back pandemic treaty idea for future emergencies

Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organisation on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now ravaging the globe. The id...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Islamic State claims deadly attack on northern Mozambique townIslamic State said on Monday its fighters had carried out an attack on the northern Mozambique town of Palma, where dozens we...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

The White House said it expected the private sector to take the lead on verification of COVID-19 vaccines, or so-called vaccine passports, and would not issue a federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021