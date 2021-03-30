PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 30

Left Menu

The skyscraper-sized container ship that has been stuck in the Suez Canal for almost a week was finally freed on Monday, with the vessel starting to move north following a dramatic rescue mission to reopen one of the world's main trade arteries. British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc will be part of the manufacturing process for up to 60 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. rival Novavax Inc in an agreement set to boost UK production of coronavirus jabs.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 06:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 06:19 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Biden urged to 'desist' from threat of tariff war with UK https://on.ft.com/39s71nP Suez Canal ship finally free in boost for global trade https://on.ft.com/3waXTh5

GSK to help manufacture 60m doses of Novavax Covid vaccine in UK https://on.ft.com/2QEyxb5 Overview

Britain has urged U.S. President Joe Biden to back away from a tit-for-tat tariff war over Britain's imposition of a "digital services tax" that will hit Silicon Valley tech companies.

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc will be part of the manufacturing process for up to 60 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. rival Novavax Inc in an agreement set to boost UK production of coronavirus jabs. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

