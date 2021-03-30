Cochin Shipyard delivers 500 passenger vessel to Andaman & Nicobar

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has delivered the first 500 passenger cum 150 tonne cargo vessel 'Sindhu' to Andaman and Nicobar Administration. The ship will ply mainly between groups of islands but can call the mainland when necessary. The vessel can cruise at 16 knots per hour and is built to the highest standards of Indian Register of Shipping.

The ship manned with a crew of 61 has deluxe cabins, first-class cabins, second-class cabins, bunk-class and seating-class that can accommodate 500 passengers in addition to 150 tonnes of cargo. It is equipped with recreation rooms, a cafeteria, a gymnasium, a library and other modern amenities. The project is part of a series of four passenger vessels comprising of two 500 passenger and two 1,200 passenger at a total order value of Rs 1,400 crore under the government's 'Make In India' initiative.

The second vessel is under advanced stage of construction expected to join the fleet this year, the company said in a statement. (ANI)

