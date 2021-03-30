China reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

China has sharply reduced the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kong's legislature in a setback for the democracy movement. The changes were announced Tuesday after a two-day meeting of China's top legislature. In the new make-up, the legislature will be expanded to 90 seats, and only 20 will be elected by the public. Currently, 35 seats, or half of the 70-seat legislature, are elected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)