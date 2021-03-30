India's Best Companies to Exchange Best Practices for Leadership, DEI And Success at 2021 India Online Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky(R)

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 11:48 IST
Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, Ecott, lead as early sponsors MUMBAI, India, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional (HORP) announced today that leaders from India and the world's best Companies would exchange best practices for leadership, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) and success at its upcoming 2021 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women to be held online on May 19, 2021. A team of 20 C-suite speakers would lead this edition. Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, Ecott are leading as early sponsors of the 2021 India Edition. The 2021 India edition will also detail HORP's MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD – its 10 year global initiative to quintuple the number of Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies by 2029 (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029).

The 2021 India Edition is a critical pillar of the 2021 World tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® which travels virtually or live through North America, Asia, the Middle East, ANZ, Africa and Europe in 2021. Since mid-2014, Break the ceiling touch the sky® has inspired and enabled over 20000 women leaders to success across the world, led by a team of close to 800 C-Suite speakers to date and has made a valuable contribution to global gender diversity in the workplace. The 2021 India Edition is the sixth annual India edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®. For delegate and team participation bookings please visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com Neeraj Garg, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd, said, ''Diversity is at the core of our business. We continue to invest and make progress in unlocking the full potential of our people with equal access to development and opportunity. This year, we also look forward to the inauguration of our factory in West Bengal and share learnings around running a factory that will employ more than 60% women. It is in this spirit of sharing and learning that we have been partnering with this forum. It gives participants an opportunity of cross-industry learning and defining the interventions that are further required.'' Hiten Sheth, Managing Director, Knitex Ecott commented, ''Diversity & inclusion are core to our business. We are delighted to be a sponsor for the 2020 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky and look forward to learning from the best practices of other companies and reapplying them within our own Company and contributing towards the advancement of gender diversity in India.'' Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit: ''Break the ceiling touch the sky® is a unique opportunity for Companies to learn and build sustainable strategies to unlock the full impact of a diverse and inclusive workforce. Our 2021 India Online edition has been curated to specifically equip organizations with the best practices for success in this VUCA world. It continues our journey of helping greater gender diversity for positive business impact in India.'' Coca-Cola is a World sponsor of the summit. Johnson & Johnson and Ecott are Silver sponsors for the summit. Additional sponsor and participating company slots are now open. The Singapore International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICC) and ENACTUS are the official Industry Partners for the 2021 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd® is a leader in the Talent, Training and Transformation businesses. The Company operates via the key brands Break the ceiling touch the sky®, Dream Job International® and CEOSmith®.

For sponsorship/news media/participation inquiries contact: Anthony A. Rose House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

Email: anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com www.houseofroseprofessional.com PWR PWR

